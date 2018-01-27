No injuries reported after altercation leads to shooting in Dearborn High School parking lot

DEARBORN, Mich. - No injuries were reported Friday after an altercation during a Dearborn High School basketball game led to shots being fired, Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko.

Maleyko said two people who do not attend school in the district had an altercation in the hallway of the school just after 8 p.m. Reports indicate they were “settling a score” from a previous encounter that occurred in another city.

The pair were removed from the building by school officials and the school resource officer. After they were removed, a car drove up to the two in the parking lot and about three to four gunshots were fired from the car, Maleyko said.

Police secured the area and located those involved. Maleyko said it doesn't appear that there was damage to the property.

Read Maleyko's full statement below:

By now, many of you may have heard of an incident that occurred on Friday evening at Dearborn High School during a basketball game.

I would like to take a few moments to provide everyone with accurate information before the rumors on social media take on a life of their own.

This evening, shortly after 8pm. Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the hallway of Dearborn High. These individuals were not students of the Dearborn Public Schools and at this point appear to have been from another school district. Reports indicate these individuals were “settling a score” from a previous encounter that occurred in another city.

School officials and the School Resource Officer quickly contained the altercation. The individuals involved were removed from the building. Moments later, in the parking lot outside of the school, a car drove up to one of the individuals involved in the altercation and approximately three to four gunshots were fired from the vehicle. All persons involved quickly drove away.

No one was injured and it appears that there was no damage to any surrounding property. Police were quickly on scene, secured the area, and immediately began an investigation to locate the individuals involved.

Fortunately, everyone attending the basketball game at Dearborn High was safe and secure in the building during this incident.

Although the event that occurred on Friday evening was an isolated incident and did not involve any Dearborn students, it is still very troubling as this type of behavior is not typical for our schools, our community, or our city. I would like to thank the staff at Dearborn High for their quick response in handling this situation. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Dearborn Police for their quick response and their diligence to find those involved in this very unfortunate incident.

I will continue to communicate with Dearborn High administration, our central office administrative team, and the Dearborn Police. If necessary, I will share any additional information that might become available.

Our schools are a safe place for all students and by keeping an open line of communication with our community we will ensure that all students remain safe while at school.

Regards,

Glenn Maleyko, Ph.D

Superintendent

Dearborn Public Schools

