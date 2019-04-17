Non-profit intends to sue Northville's Arbor Hills Landfill over health concerns

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - A non-profit group said it plans to sue Arbor Hills Landfill over health concerns.

Residents gathered Tuesday to voice their thoughts about the landfill. They were reassured by the state that the air is safe, but doubts still linger.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has already received just under 1,000 complaints about it so far this year. Last year, it received nearly 2,000 complaints and 522 complaints in 2016.

The Conservancy Initiative plans to file intent to sut the landfill owners this week for violations of the Clean Air Act.

