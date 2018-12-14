Nonprofit donates $125,000 for the arts at Detroit area schools

DETROIT - If someone said the arts are dead, tell them to take a good look at Detroit Area Schools.

A local non-profit continued its mission to bring art back into the classroom.

The sound of the drumroll makes it official. t/he non-profit organization Michigan Glass Project donated $125,000 to Art Road nonprofit.

“It’s our biggest check so far,” said Allison Key with Michigan Glass Project.

Key said she’s simply putting her money where her paint brush is.

“When we think about children growing up without art in school, it saddens all of us," Key said. "So we work really hard to make this possible."

Carol Hofgartner, with Art Road, said this is helpful in so many ways.

“That additional money allows us to continue our mission and to grow into two additional schools of over 600 students that would lack art class," Hofgartner said. "We are partnered with Detroit Public Schools Community District. We have Spain Elementary, Edison Elementary and Charles Wright Academy Arts of Science, Vernor and now Grandport Middle School and Ralph J Bunch Elementary School."



