Nordstrom to close at Partridge Creek location in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Upscale retailer Nordstrom confirms it's closing its Partridge Creek location, and some shoppers aren't happy about the decision.

Nordstrom is the second anchor tenant leaving the mall in Clinton Township. Real estate developers have been expecting a closure for more than a year.

Nordstrom has been slowly closing underperforming stores. The store at the Partridge Creek location is expected to close Sept. 13.

