Nortel Lanes bowling alley in Monroe destroyed by fire

MONROE, Mich. - Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire Wednesday morning at a bowling alley in Monroe.

The fire has completely destroyed the Nortel Lanes on Telegraph Road near Custer Road.

No one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked the flames. However, firefighters believe it may have started in the kitchen.

"This is one of the older buildings in Monroe," said Monroe Fire Chief Rob White "It's an icon. It's a tragic loss."

Nortel Lanes opened in Monroe is 1961. The alley had about 70 lanes.

