Novi High School students, staff release lip dub video

NOVI, Mich. - Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday.

The idea for the video came from the school's French teacher, Nick LeTarte. The goal was to show how diverse and inclusive Novi High School's student body is.

The students only practiced the video once before shooting.

The video features music from Fitz and the Tantrums, Migos, Fergie, Taylor Swift, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

You can watch the video below.

