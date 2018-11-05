News

Novi police investigating non-fatal shooting outside Mongolian BBQ

Suspect flees scene after shooting victim

By Natasha Dado

NOVI, Mich. - On Sunday police and fire units responded to reports of shots being fired near Mongolian BBQ on Main Street around 1:45 a.m. 

Preliminary reports indicated two groups were inside a club when an argument broke out. 

Both groups were ejected from the club. It appears the argument continued outside and a man fired a handgun, shooting another man, before fleeing the scene. 

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a medical center for treatment. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. 

Novi police are investigating the shooting. 
 

