Nuns from Dominican Sisters of Mary in Ann Arbor perform at Michigan Central Station

DETROIT - Nuns from the Dominican Sisters of Mary in Ann Arbor came to explore Michigan Central Station Saturday and held an impromptu performance.
While speaking with a Ford employee, one of the nuns mentioned that the group was also a choir and agreed to do an impromptu performance.
Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.
