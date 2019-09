DETROIT - One person has died in a nursing home fire on Detroit's east side.

Parts of the building have been evacuated due to the fire and investigation at St. Joseph Manor on Cadieux near Warren.

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Investigators are working to figure out what happened.

