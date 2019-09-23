Woman with dementia missing after Detroit nursing home fire

DETROIT - A woman is missing after a nursing home fire Monday morning in Detroit.

One person was killed in the fire at the St. Joseph Manor nursing home on Cadieux Road near Warren Avenue. The building was partially evacuated after the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m.

Eunice Pugh, who nursing home care workers said has severe dementia, wandered away from the nursing home during the fire. Nursing home workers said she may be very confused and lost.

Anyone who is in this area is asked to be on the lookout for Pugh.

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Investigators are working to figure out what happened after firefighters were able to put out the fire.

"It could have been a lot worse, yes," said Detroit Police Sgt. Ron Gibson. "But again, the management here, the workers, did an excellent job evacuating everyone out. Everyone was accounted for by the time my people got here."

