Oak Park bans clown costumes at Boo Bash Halloween due to phobias, anxieties

OAK PARK, Mich. - An upcoming Halloween event in Oak Park is enforcing a costumes policy this year, and clowns aren't invited.

The reason for the ban? People's phobias and anxieties toward clowns, according to Oak Park recreation director Laurie Stasiak.

“This event is centered around young children,” Stasiak told the Oakland County Times. "In the past few years, many clown costumes have been given a very scary and evil look. Many scary and horror movies are centered around these types of characters. About 3 years (ago) there were national incidents in the news (where) people were dressing up as clowns and scaring people, and in some cases assaulting them. Many people have phobias and anxiety about clowns. It’s because of this that we asked people not to dress up as clowns for this community event.”

The free event, which is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Oak Park Community Center -- 14300 Oak Park Blvd.

The event is set to feature hayrides, cider and donuts, music and more; just no clowns.

