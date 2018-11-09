Oak Park police look for man after $10,000 stolen from pharmacy

Police are looking for a man wanted on suspicion of robbing an Oak Park CVS on Oct. 29, 2018. (WDIV)

OAK PARK, Mich. - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy in Oak Park.

According to authorities, on Oct. 29, the man in the photos entered the CVS Pharmacy on Coolidge Highway. Once inside the store, he stole a large amount of cash destined for deposit in the office and exited the store. Police believe he left in a white or cream-colored 2011 Buick Lucerne.

It's estimated he stole more than $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 248-691-7517.

