Oakland County adult foster care home suspended after drug trafficking bust

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County adult foster care home has had its license suspended after police found evidence of drug trafficking at the facility earlier this month.

The Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET) searched the home, used as an adult assisted living home, in the 1200 block of Essay Lane earlier this month. The search warrant was requested after the owners of the home were investigated for delivery of cocaine.

NET officers found 11.5 grams of cocaine, 14.7 grams of MDMA, 2178 grams of marijuana, 36.5 grams of marijuana wax, 16 morphine bills, 5 firearms, packaging material linked to drug trafficking, and cash inside the owner's bedroom.

The Michigan Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Monday the suspension of home's license for "for failing to protect residents, report a change in the household and appropriately maintain the premises."

In total, LARA’s Notice of Intent to Summarily Suspend and Revoke is alleging four violations of the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act. The severity of the allegations resulted in the joint summary suspension and the notice of intent to revoke the license.

Specifically, as outlined in the order:

The licensee, Angela Cockerham, was charged with felony possession of cocaine by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO).

The licensee’s husband, Russell Cockerham, was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug delivery and weapons charges by the OSCO. These alleged crimes happened at the adult foster care home. Mr. Cockerham appeared to be living at the home but was not listed as an adult household member.

The licensee failed to inform LARA that her adult children were residing at the licensed facility, as required by statute.

The licensee failed to provide a physically safe environment for adults in care.

Based on these allegations, LARA took emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of vulnerable adults.

The summary suspension was effective at 6 p.m. on August 17, 2018 and prohibits Carter Country Homes Inc. from operating an adult foster care small group home at 1288 Essay Lane, Holly, MI, or at any other address or location. The order also requires the licensee to inform all guardians of adults in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide adult foster care services.

The Oakland County Prosecutors office issued a warrant for Russell Steve Cockerham, 48, of Highland Township on Friday. He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of morphine, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned, and received a $50,000 cash surety bond. Russell Cockerham posted bond, and was released.

Angela Rose Cockerham, 45, of Highland Township was charged with possession of cocaine.

