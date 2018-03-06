Oakland County authorizes $1.5 million in road maintenance funding

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has authorized $1.5 million in funding to the Local Road Improvement Program, providing a $3 million investment in road maintenance.

"The ongoing, long-term lack of investment in road infrastructure by the state and federal government continues to take a heavy toll on our roads," board chairman Michael J. Gingell said. "Potholes have been particularly bad this year, contributing to poor road conditions that have a negative impact on regional economic development, driver safety and quality of life for residents. As a result, Oakland County is stepping up in a bipartisan manner to lead the effort to address this serious problem by partnering with local municipalities to invest in urgent road repairs."

The program provides financial assistance to Oakland County cities for repairs and improvements to roads, but local municipalities must match the funding.

For more information, please visit www.oakgov.com/boc.



