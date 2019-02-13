Oakland County auto shop suspended for hiring uncertified mechanics, many other violations

FERNDALE, Mich. - An auto repair shop in Oakland County has been suspended for hiring uncertified mechanics, charging customers for repairs that weren't done and several other violations, state officials said.

Amazin Auto Repair at 503 East Eight Mile Road in Ferndale was suspended because of violations of the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Act.

Secretary of State regulatory staff members said the repair shop continuously employed mechanics who didn't have proper certification to diagnose repairs and service vehicles.

The shop was also cited for failing to reveal important information to a customer, charging for repairs not performed, providing a customer with an improper invoice and charging for the replacement of parts found still in the vehicle after the supposed service, officials said.

The licensee also failed to maintain records as required by law, according to authorities.

Repair facilities can request an administrative hearing to contest their suspension and can regain their license if they prove they've followed the law.

Anyone with a complaint against Amazin Auto Repair is asked to call the Office of Investigative Services' automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.