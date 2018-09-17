Oakland County communities band together to battle invasive phragmites plant species

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A few years ago, Local 4 told viewers about an invasive plant species called phragmites, and now communities are banding together to get rid of it.

Phragmites have all the tools they need to survive and outwit humans. They grow incredibly fast, and if you don't get rid of them carefully, they drop seeds to ensure their progeny. Those seeds travel by wind, birds, boats, water and roots.

If you try to get rid of the species on your own and don't do it properly, the problem will get worse. But if you do nothing, the species will continue to spread.

In Oakland County, municipalities and organizations are doing what they can to join forces. There are 19 partners forming what's called the Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.

For more than four years, groups have worked to battle phragmites, and they're seeing results.

