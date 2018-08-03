Oakland County detective's vehicle struck by car that ran red light, hits patrol car, rolls over

An Oakland County deputy's vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light, police said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - An Oakland County detective's vehicle landed upside down in the grass Friday after it was struck by a driver who ran a red light, causing the vehicle to smash into a patrol car and roll over.

The detective was heading north on Woodward Avenue at 10:43 a.m. Friday when he stopped for a red light at Huron Street in Pontiac, officials said. He was being followed by another detective.

Witnesses said that, when the light turned green, the detectives drove into the intersection.

A Ford C-Max being driven by a 74-year-old Chesterfield Township man ran the red light heading west on Huron Street and slammed into the side of the first detective's vehicle, officials said.

The Ford C-Max came to rest facing east, and the deputy's vehicle came to rest in the grass. (WDIV)

The impact caused the detective's vehicle to slide sideways and strike a marked Oakland County Sheriff's Office patrol car, according to authorities. The patrol car was parked on northbound Woodward Avenue, just north of the intersection, at the scene of an unrelated crash, police said.

A patrol car was hit by the deputy's vehicle after the collision at Woodward and Huron. (WDIV)

As the detective's vehicle hit the back of the patrol car and the curb, it rolled over and landed upside down in the grass.

The C-Max came to rest facing east.

The deputy's vehicle came to rest upside down in the grass on the side of the road. (WDIV)

The driver of this Ford C-Max ran a red light and struck a detective's vehicle, police said. (WDIV)

The second detective and two witnesses from DTE Energy helped the 74-year-old man and the detective get out of their respective vehicles, police said.

Medical officials took the detective to McLaren Hospital. He was evaluated, cleared and released, officials said.

There were no other injuries in the crash. Airbags deployed in both vehicles involved in the collision, police said.

The 74-year-old man was cited for running a red light.

The deputy's vehicle struck a patrol car and the curb, causing it to roll over and land upside down. (WDIV)

