Oakland County man throws kitchen knives at girlfriend after taking 200 'unknown pills'

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County man threw several kitchen knives at his girlfriend, kicked deputies and caused a lockdown at a hospital after taking about 200 "unknown pills" that were prescribed to his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies were called at 11:14 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Tipton Street for a domestic assault report.

When they arrived, deputies said they heard screaming from inside the home. They went into the basement and found a 28-year-old Orion Township woman who said her boyfriend had strangled her and tried to kill her with knives.

The woman said her boyfriend had taken her vehicle without permission, so she called police. When he returned and learned police had been called, he got angry and strangled the woman and started throwing knives, according to officials.

Deputies said there were several kitchen knives scattered throughout the house.

The 41-year-old Orion Township man was found in a nearby bathroom, police said. When they tried to arrest him, he kicked at deputies and knocked a table into them, officials said.

One deputy was kicked but uninjured, according to authorities.

The man was eventually taken into custody, officials said.

Police said the man admitted to consuming alcohol and about 200 "unknown pills" that were prescribed to the victim.

He was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital and continued to be aggressive and uncooperative with staff members, causing a lockdown, according to authorities.

The man was admitted to the hospital for a possible drug overdose. He is in custody under police watch at the hospital, officials said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident and will seek criminal charges.

The woman refused medical treatment at the home, police said.

