Oakland County officials announce war against vaping, e-cigarettes

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County leaders announced what essentially amounts to a war against vaping and e-cigarettes, citing disastrous health complications, especially for teenagers.

County officials decided to bolster education and policy changes aimed at curbing the use of e-cigarettes. But the number of teens using the products continues to rise.

Officials didn't dance around the issue Monday. They're flat-out saying vaping is going to be a bigger problem for today's youth than cigarettes.

National statistics show there have been 1,300 lung injury cases in the country and 26 deaths connected to vaping, including one in Michigan earlier this month.

In 2017, data showed 44.5% of high school students had tried vaping.

Oakland County officials plan to focus their efforts on education for children and parents, but also advocate for policy changes, especially when it comes to advertising regulations.

