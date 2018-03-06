Oakland County officials close Franklin Village Plaza due to tank of unknown chemicals

Officials issued the mandatory closure notice Monday evening to the businesses in the Franklin Village Plaza on Franklin Road. (WDIV)

FRANKLIN, Mich. - The Oakland County Health Division closed the Franklin Village Plaza after a tank of unknown chemicals was found in the crawl space of a building.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told the Health Division that a storage tank with at least 45 gallons of unknown organic compounds was found in the crawl space of the building.

Officials couldn't identify the chemicals, and didn't know if they are harmful.

Sampling and testing to identify the chemicals will determine the next steps, health officials said.

The Oakland County Health Division is working with MDHHS, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Franklin Village officials.

The closure will remain in effect until it's determined that there is no danger.

Here's more information from health officials:

"The tank was discovered over the weekend while the MDEQ began to remediate the health risks of a vapor intrusion involving the chemicals Trichloroethylene (TCE) and Tetrachloroethylene (PCE). TCE and PCE are used in dry cleaning and metal degreasing and are likely present due to a previous dry cleaner and gas station that were on the property in the 1950s - 1970s. Please note, the current dry cleaner located in the plaza is neither responsible for this vapor intrusion nor do they conduct dry cleaning or store chemicals on site."

