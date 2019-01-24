Oakland County residents frustrated with speed at which ice, snow is cleared from roads

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A combination of rain and snow led to ice-covered streets all over Metro Detroit neighborhoods.

"It's very dangerous," said Rosalinda Denina.

Denina is talking about Henbert Road in West Bloomfield. The dicey weather left behind a sheet of ice on the road.

"It would be better if they put salt earlier so the kids can go to school and the people can walk without sliding," Denina said.

Max, Denina's dog, is also ready for the ice to be cleared.

"I'd like to walk my dog around," Denina said. "But I can't because it's slippery."

The Oakland County Road Commission is responsible for maintaining the roads. Crews are doing what they can, but residents think it takes too long to clear the neighborhoods.

"These people take good care of their homes, their property and it's no reason it should be like this," said James Hall.

Hall and Gregory Neil work as general contractors in West Bloomfield.

"I got four-wheel drive, but I'll tell you, sometimes it just doesn't cut it in this ice," Neil said. "Nothing works."

The first priority for road crews is to take care of main roads before residential roads, but they're getting there eventually.

"I hope they pay attention to our street, too," Denina said. "Not just the main road because our street, we have people's lives here, and it's dangerous to have a slippery road."

She's hoping the ice troubles go away before the next wave of snow comes in.