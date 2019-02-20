Oakland County residents pulled over in Ohio with marijuana edibles, Mason jars of THC Kool-Aid

Ohio state troopers confiscated more than nine pounds of marijuana edibles, 26 mason jars of THC Kool-Aid, 92 THC vape cartridges and 15 grams of hashish wax worth $27,500 during a Feb. 16, 2019, traffic stop. (WDIV)

TOLEDO, Ohio - Two Oakland County residents were arrested in Ohio on Saturday after state troopers pulled them over for speeding and found drugs in the car, police said.

Natasha L. Graham, 35, of Waterford, and Don S. Spillers Jr., 37, of Pontiac, were inside a 2005 Scion XB that was pulled over around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on I-75 for a speed violation, police said. Graham was driving and Spillers was the lone passenger.

Ohio state troopers smelled raw marijuana and saw marijuana in plain view while talking to the occupants, according to authorities.

A probable cause search revealed more than 9 pounds of marijuana edibles, 26 Mason jars of THC Kool-Aid, 92 THC vape cartridges and 15 grams of hashish wax worth $27,500, police said.

Graham and Spillers are charged with third-degree felonies of possession and trafficking in THC. If convicted, they each face up to eight years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.