Oakland County Sheriff's Office prevents potential swatting incident

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland County sheriff's deputies prevented a potential swatting incident Thursday.

RELATED: Sterling Heights police issue warning against swatting

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Ivy Hill Drive in Commerce Township for report of a subject who had just stabbed his wife and child. While en route, deputies made telephone contact with the homeowner, who indicated everything was fine.

RELATED: Police respond to 'swatting' call at West Bloomfield condos

Authorities arrived at the residence and determined the residents inside of the home were safe with no victims.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is now investigating to attempt to identify the caller.



