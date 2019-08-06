Oakland University police: Man who could be threat to self, others taken into custody

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland University police said a missing man who may have had access to weapons was taken into custody without incident Tuesday when he was found in Bloomfield Township.

Alexander Walker, 25, a former Oakland University student, was last seen Saturday on the university's East Campus.

Police said someone saw Walker at a workout facility in the area of Square Lake and Telegraph roads and contacted authorities.

"This is a successful conclusion to this event on this campus,” OU Police Chief Mark Gordon said.

Walker's family told police he might have mental health issues. They said he could have had access to weapons and feared he could be a threat to himself or others, police said.

Police said he is persona non grata, which means he has been banned from campus.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.