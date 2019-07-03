Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94

Auto industry icon Lido Anthony "Lee" Iacocca has died at the age of 94, according to his assistant.

Iacocca died Tuesday before 8 a.m.

Iacocca joined Ford Motor Co. in 1946 and quickly climbed the ranks. By 1970, he was president, but was later fired by Henry Ford II.

After he was fired from Ford, Chrysler brought Iacocca in as CEO and he is credited with helping keep that company from failing.

Viewing and burial are expected to be held in Detroit.

Viewing: From 2 - 8 p.m. July 9 at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home in Clawson.

Funeral: 11 a.m. July 10 at St Hugo in the Hills Church in Bloomfield Hills.

He will be buried with his wife in White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

Fiat Chrysler released the following statement:

"The Company is saddened by the news of Lee Iacocca's passing. He played a historic role in steering Chrysler through crisis and making it a true competitive force. He was one of the great leaders of our company and the auto industry as a whole. He also played a profound and tireless role on the national stage as a business statesman and philanthropist.

Lee gave us a mindset that still drives us today -- one that is characterized by hard work, dedication and grit. We are committed to ensuring that Chrysler, now FCA, is such a company, an example of commitment and respect, known for excellence as well as for its contribution to society. His legacy is the resiliency and unshakeable faith in the future that live on in the men and women of FCA who strive every day to live up to the high standards he set.”

Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company Bill Ford released the following statement:

“Lee Iacocca was truly bigger than life and he left an indelible mark on Ford, the auto industry and our country. Lee played a central role in the creation of Mustang. On a personal note, I will always appreciate how encouraging to me at the beginning of my career. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.”

