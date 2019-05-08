Public relations guru Bob Berg dies at 76

DETROIT - Communications strategist Bob Berg has died at the age of 76.

Berg worked for nearly four decades as a public affairs adviser and communications strategist. He was an executive assistant for public affairs to Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken from 1977 to 1982. He also served as press secretary to Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young from 1983 to 1993.

In 1998, he founded the Detroit-based public relations firm Berg Muirhead and Associates with his business partner Georgella Muirhead. The firm, now Van Dyke Horn, was sold to longtime employees Peter Van Dyke and Marilyn Horn in 2016.

Berg died at his home with his family following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his longtime partner, Wanda Brock; his three children Erik Berg (Shannon) of Portland, Oregon, Melanie Berg of Lansing, and Lola Kristina Gibson-Berg of Detroit, and four grandchildren: Hayden, Charlie, Fran and Ingrid. He also is survived by a sister, Karen Dolan, of Western Springs, Illinois; and a brother, Glenn, of Cissna Park, Illinois. A third brother, Richard, passed in 1960.

"The Van Dyke Horn team mourns Bob’s passing. We remember and celebrate our mentor and friend for his unerring moral compass, his patient and thoughtful counsel, and his humble manner that led him to always place clients, our team, and his family and friends first. He is deeply missed," read a statement from the Van Dyke firm.

Arrangements and information regarding donations in lieu of flowers will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.