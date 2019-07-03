Watch: Obituary for Lee Iacocca

He's known for being the father of the Ford Mustang and saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s.

Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca has died at the age of 94. He died Tuesday in Los Angeles surrounded by family.

Viewing and burial are expected to be held in Detroit.

Viewing: From 2 - 8 p.m. July 9 at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home in Clawson.

Funeral: 11 a.m. July 10 at St Hugo in the Hills Church in Bloomfield Hills.

He will be buried with his wife in White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

