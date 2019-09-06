Off-duty Detroit firefighter charged with drunken driving, officials say

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit firefighter was arrested overnight and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.

The firefighter is a new member of the department and was part of the groundbreaking pilot program between Detroit firefighters and Cody High School.

The firefighter, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was the only person in the Cody High School fire training program to make it through the program and be hired by the Detroit Fire Department, they said. He was hired at age 19 and is one of the youngest ever, officials said.

He's now 21 and works at Engine 55 near Joy Road and the Southfield Freeway.

Police said there was a crash around 2 a.m. Friday just up the road, at the intersection of Evergreen and Plymouth roads on Detroit's west side.

Authorities said the firefighter was behind the wheel of his car and allegedly caused the crash.

Detroit police arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

