Off-duty Detroit police officer accidentally shoots herself with service weapon on city's west side

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer accidentally shot herself Tuesday afternoon on the city's west side.

Officials said the officer is listed in temporary serious condition, and she's expected to be OK. But Local 4 has learned there were other Detroit police officers involved.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, Detroit police officers descended on a house on Artesian Street. They concentrated their investigation on a car in the driveway.

Officials said one of their own had shot herself in the arm with her service weapon. It's unclear why her finger was on the trigger.

Jean Sherman is a block captain on Artesian who's keenly aware of what goes on in her neighborhood. She said she didn't hear the gunshot.

The officer lives at the house with her boyfriend, Sherman said.

"They've been living on this block for awhile and their mom stays down there," Sherman said. "It's a family thing. They're pretty quiet. No one bothers anybody."

Local 4 has learned the officer sat in her car with another female Detroit police officer and an argument broke out broke out between the officer and her boyfriend.

Detroit police aren't commenting on that corner of the story.

Sherman said it's uncharacteristic to have this kind of excitement in her neighborhood.

"It's pretty quiet on this block usually," Sherman said. "It's pretty quiet and stuff. We don't have any kind of accidents or shootings or anything like that. We come out and sit on the porch at 4 a.m."

The incident is still under investigation.

