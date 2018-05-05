Off-duty police officer's gun accidentally fires during wrestling tournament at Michigan high school

An off-duty police officer's gun accidentally discharged into the floor of Fowlerville High School on May 5, 2018. (Photo: Angela Hine)

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. - A gunshot rang out at Fowlerville High School during a wrestling tournament Saturday.

Police said an off-duty police officer was at the school to watch his son wrestle when his off-duty weapon accidently discharged about 12:40 p.m. The bullet struck the gymnasium floor.

One person was treated for a twisted ankle they suffered while fleeing the scene, police said, but no one was hurt as a result of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation, and a report will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor for review after the investigation is complete, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.