LIVONIA, Mich. - A doctor's office building caught fire early Friday morning along Farmington Road just south of 8 Mile Road in Livonia.

There is more than one doctor's office in the building. The fire was contained to one portion of the building. There was a lot of damage to the roof and the inside of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials were investigating what may have caused this fire.

A fire damaged a doctor's office building Sept. 27, 2019 in Livonia. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.