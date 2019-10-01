Officials: Detroit man charged with murder after striking 2-year-old boy, causing his death

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged with murder after he allegedly struck a 2-year-old boy, causing his death, according to authorities.

Randon McMeekins drove the boy to a hospital around 8:50 a.m. Friday from a home in the 9300 block of Cloverlawn Avenue on Detroit's west side, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, medical officials said.

Detroit police arrested McMeekins at the hospital, according to authorities.

Officials said McMeekins struck the boy at the home on Cloverlawn Avenue earlier in the day. The alleged abuse led to the boy's death, authorities said.

McMeekins is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse. He was arraigned Monday at 36th District Court in Detroit.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 17.

McMeekins is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

