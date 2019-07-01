Officials hail HUD housing agreement as win for more affordable housing in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County Board Chairman David T. Woodward (D-Royal Oak) and Finance Committee Chair Helaine Zack (D-Huntington Woods) are hailing a newly signed agreement between Oakland County and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a major step toward improving affordable housing options for low-income families in Oakland County.

“Access to affordable housing is a real challenge for many working families,” said Woodward. “The investment of millions in new rental and multi-family housing assistance programs over the next decade will improve affordable housing and address long-standing issues of inequality. This is a great step forward for Oakland County.”

Oakland County’s Community & Home Improvement Division will be tasked with working with local communities and developing new programs to ensure implementation of the new housing policies.



