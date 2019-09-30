Officials: Heroin, cocaine found at home of Detroit dogfighting suspect who just got out of jail

DETROIT - Officials said they found heroin and cocaine at the home of a dogfighting suspect who was released from jail earlier this year.

Detroit police officers executed a search warrant around noon Wednesday at a home in the 3300 block of South Liddesdale Street in Southwest Detroit, according to authorities.

The search was to find evidence of animal cruelty or neglect associated with dogfighting, court records show.

Police said they found 88.5 grams of heroin, 315.6 grams of cocaine and $37,789 cash in plain view in the dining room of the home.

Officials said they also found four boxes of mixed ammunition, a digital scale and an automated currency counter.

Gianci Antonio Eady, 40, was taken into custody. He had just been released from jail in March, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Eady has not been charged with dogfighting or animal cruelty, but authorities said they found nine dogs and other items that might be associated with animal cruelty or dogfighting.

The cocaine was in more than 300 small Ziploc bags, according to court records. Authorities believe the weight, scales and packaging suggests Eady intended to distribute the drugs.

Eady is charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.