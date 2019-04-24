Officials investigating sexual assault allegations at Pontiac High School

PONTIAC, Mich. - An investigation is underway amid claims of a sexual assault incident at Pontiac High School, police said.

Oakland County deputies confirm the alleged assault involved two students at the school.

On Wednesday morning, a female student told school officials she had been sexually assaulted by a male student, officials said.

A call was made immediately to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, police said. The Pontiac High School principal, school resource officer and a deputy said they reviewed security camera footage showing both students in the B-wing of the school.

Sources told Local 4 that lockers blocked the camera's view, but both students were in the area for seven minutes.

Oakland County officials collected DNA, and the girl's parents were called to the school, according to authorities.

Investigators said they made contact with the student accused of committing the crime.

School officials said a robocall went out to all parents to let them know about the allegation. The officials are waiting to see what investigators discover before making a determination on whether or not to remove the accused student from the school.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.