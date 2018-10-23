Officials release sketch of man accused of firebombing mosque on Detroit's east side

Officials released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a firebombing at a Detroit mosque. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Federal officials released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the firebombing of a mosque on Detroit's east side.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is handling the case.

Officials said a witness saw a man throw two Molotov cocktails at the mosque on Van Dyke near Outer Drive just before midnight on Sept. 22.

The man got away in a light-colored 2000 Oldsmobile, according to officials.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

