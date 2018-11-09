Old elementary school in Detroit allegedly being used to train for dogfights

DETROIT - Dead and abused dogs were found inside the abandoned Parker Elementary School on Detroit's west side.

Authorities said it's clear dogs were fighting. The building is easily broken into and is believed to have been used as a dogfighting training facility.

Break-sticks, an instrument used to "break" the bite of a dog and pry dogs apart, have been found.

Michigan Human Society investigators Elise Ramsey and David McLeod said there is fresh evidence dogs were fighting all over the building and those that are forcing the dogs to fight know how to hide what they're doing.

"They know what we use for probable cause and that is not in plain sight anymore," Ramsey said.

Evidence was discovered by Theresa Sumpter, with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue. Sumpter wants to see all animal welfare and law enforcement groups come together to shut down those responsible for dogfighting.

"They are a danger to the community," Sumpter said. "We need help getting this stopped."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan Human Society at 313-872-3401.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.