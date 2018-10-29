Olga's Kitchen in Monroe to host 'Dine to Donate' event to honor former employee Chelsea Bruck

MONROE, Mich. - Olga's Kitchen in Monroe will host a "Dine to Donate" event Tuesday to honor former employee Chelsea Bruck.

The restaurant at 2072 North Telegraph Road will donate 20 percent of money made from food sales to the Chelsea Bruck Memorial Scholarship at Monroe County Community College.

The scholarship fund provides financial support to an MCCC student enrolled in the culinary skills and management program.

"Chelsea was a wonderful and driven young woman who worked with Olga's Kitchen Monroe for four years, leaving a lasting impact on all those that had the pleasure of knowing and working with her," said Jeff Antonelli, general manager of Olga's Kitchen Monroe. "Each team member is very much part of our Olga's Kitchen family, and we remain committed to supporting not only our team, but our local communities as well. We encourage you to join us in keeping Chelsea's memory alive and giving back to a local student who is pursuing his/her dream of a culinary arts career as Chelsea once had."

Bruck, 22, went missing after a Halloween party on Oct. 26, 2014, in Frenchtown Township. Her body wasn't found until April 24, 2015, in a wooded area near train tracks in the village of Carlton. A construction crew was doing excavation work on a piece of property where a man was planning to build a house. The crew discovered the body while checking on a piece of equipment, police said.

Daniel Clay was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole in Bruck's murder.

Clay admitted to killing Bruck during a police interrogation in April 2016. However, he testified that it was an accident during rough, consensual sex. The prosecution argued that even if that's true, he's still guilty of felony murder. A jury agreed and found him guilty of first-degree murder. Michigan law requires the court to impose a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

