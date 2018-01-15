Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar

DETROIT - Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the latest athlete to come forward as a victim of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, Larry Nassar.

Biles took to Twitter to reveal that she was sexually abused by Nassar.

READ: Full coverage of Larry Nassar case

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," Biles said.

Several other Olympic gymnasts have joined the list of Nassar victims, including McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas.

You can view Biles' full post here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.