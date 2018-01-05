One dead, one critical after home invasion shooting on Detroit's east side

Two people were shot Jan. 5, 2017 at a home at Queen and Coram streets in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 15000 block of Coram on the city's east side.

UPDATE: Squatters shot at home on Detroit's east side

According to police, a man believed to be in his 30's is dead and a woman also believed to be in her 30's is in critical condition.

The woman told police that she was sitting on the couch when at least two people forced their way in the front door and started shooting.

