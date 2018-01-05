Squatters shot at home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Two people believed to be squatting at a home on Detroit's east side were shot Friday morning.

Police said two people barged in through the front door of the home at Coram and Queen streets. A woman in her 30s who was sleeping on the couch was shot in her rear.

A man in his 30s was shot, too. He was shot multiple times and was killed.

The woman has been going in and out of surgery and fighting for her life all morning. She is in critical condition.

Police are trying to figure out why this happened. They are unable to talk to the woman at the hospital because she is in and out of surgery.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.