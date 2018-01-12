One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. - City of Ypsilanti Police detectives are investigating a murder that happened at Huron View Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police tell Local 4 one person has passed and a second person is in critical condition.

According to an alert sent out by Eastern Michigan University, two or three people broke into an apartment and shot two people who are not students at the university. Several items were also stolen from the apartments.

The suspect descriptions are limited to three males believed to be late teens or early 20s, approximately 5'11" with a thin build.

If you have any information you're asked to call Ypsilanti Police at 734-483-9510.

