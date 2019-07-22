One killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

One person has been killed and two injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side early Monday morning.
The shooting happened on Washburn and Buena Vista.
Police told Local 4 a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and run over by a vehicle.
A 57-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was treated and released from the hospital. A woman was shot in the shoulder and is listed in critical condition.
Police have several streets blocked off for the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
