One killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

One person has been killed and two injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Washburn and Buena Vista.

Police told Local 4 a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and run over by a vehicle.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was treated and released from the hospital. A woman was shot in the shoulder and is listed in critical condition.

Police have several streets blocked off for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.



