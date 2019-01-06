Online bullying becomes illegal in Michigan starting March

In two months cyberbullying will become illegal in Michigan.

MICHIGAN - In two months cyberbullying will become illegal in Michigan.

This means people could face jail time for harassing others online.

House Bill 5017 makes cyberbullying a crime publishable by law. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed the measure into law before leaving office last month. The law will go into effect in March.

Under provisions of the measure, any threat of violence against another person online could result in a misdemeanor charge. Repeated threats or harassment that result in physical harm or death could lead to a 10-year prison sentence.

RELATED:

Michigan lame-duck bills: Here's what Gov. Snyder has signed, vetoed