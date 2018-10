DETROIT - An online petition addressed to the White House is trying to change Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday in October.

The people behind the Change.org petition said it would make Halloween safer for children.

So far, 41,000 people have signed the petition.

Local 4's Nick Monacelli spoke with parents about their thoughts on the petition. You can watch his full story in the video posted above.

