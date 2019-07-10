Orchard Lake resident finds necklace with pendant that might contain cremated remains

A necklace discovered July 8, 2019, by an Orchard Lake resident in the Shady Beach subdivision. (WDIV)

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. - An Orchard Lake resident discovered a necklace with a pendant that might contain cremated remains, police said.

The silver necklace was found July 8 in the Shady Beach subdivision, officials said. There is an inscription on the tube, according to authorities.

The necklace was manufactured by the Madelyn Company, but individual sales records aren't available, police said.

The owner can call Orchard Lake police at 248-682-2400.

