Organization: City needs to address racism inside Detroit Police Department

DETROIT - A local organization claims racism within the Detroit Police Department is a much more widespread issue than just one isolated precinct.

The claims come in a new report delivered to city council by the Coalition Against Police Brutality.

“We believe that racism exists in more than the 6th Precinct. We believe it’s throughout the department,” said Chris White with the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality.

It’s a bold statement and White said the organization stands behind it 100 percent.

The coalition addressed Detroit City Council with three recommendations after Chief Craig mentioned racial issues within Precinct 6.

The organization is urging the council to call a public hearing on police misconduct in Detroit. They are calling for a full audit of the Detroit Police Department, not just Precinct 6.

They also want the city council to question Detroit Police Chief James Craig about his rationale for dismissing the finding of the CORE, Committee on Race and Equality, report.

White said the report reveals a climate of racism, a corrosive culture within DPD. It also includes 23 recommendations to fix the issues.

“When the report was released, that revealed that racism was widespread, the chief dismissed the report as rumor. Our position is had he taken the recommendation from the report, what happened with Ariel More would have never happened,” White said.

Local 4 reached out to Chief Craig’s office. A spokesperson said Chief Craig did look at the CORE report, but there weren't enough facts to back up the claims. He also doesn’t feel the entire department needs an audit at this time.

There is an audit going on at Precinct 6.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.