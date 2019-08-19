Out-of-control car barrels down sidewalk along Pontiac Trail in Wixom

A car was caught on video crashing on the sidewalk along Pontiac Trail in Wixom on Aug. 17, 2019. (WDIV)

WIXOM, Mich. - A surveillance camera captured video of an out-of-control car sliding off the street, barreling into homes and light fixtures as it slid across a sidewalk in Wixom.

Police said the incident happened Saturday morning along Pontiac Trail in Wixom.

The Wixom public safety director said no passing drivers, pedestrians or workers were injured. The driver was injured but survived, officials said.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

The debris from a crash along the sidewalk in Wixom on Aug. 17, 2019. (WDIV)

A car that crashed along the sidewalk in Wixom on Aug. 17, 2019. (WDIV)

You can see the surveillance video below.

