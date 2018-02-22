OUTDOORAMA returns to Novi for four days in March

NOVI, Mich. - From March 1-4, the Suburban Collection Showplace will host the 45th edition of OUTDOORAMA.

This year's show will include new features, displays, family-friendly activities, speakers, the return of The Ultimate Sportsman's Hog Roast and more.

The Marvelous Mutts Canine Show will showcase rescue dogs competing in races, obstacle courses and Frisbee catches. This canine event is returning to OUTDOORAMA after being absent from the 2017 edition. Some dogs have been featured on ESPN and "Good Morning America".

Educational seminars by nation and regional experts will be held every day. Speakers include morel mushroom expert Therese Maybrier and acclaimed deer hunter John Eberhart. Seth McCullough will speak about turkey hunting tips, Len Jenkins will speak about training bird dogs and Tim Andrus, Fred Abbas, Tom Richardson, Tony LaPratt, Steve Francis, Jason Hebert and Ed Spinazzola will talk about deer. Retired conservation officer John Borkovich will be talking about his new book, "Wildlife 911: On Patrol."

Mark Romanack, Mark Martin, Lance Valentine, Kevin Backus, Mike Pittiglio, Jake Romanack, and Wayne Carpenter will cover the diverse world of fishing.

Activities will include a fully stocked trout pond, virtual fishing, archery and pellet ranges, antique and vintage fishing tackle, and live animals and birds of prey.

