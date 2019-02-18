Owner of Silvio's Pizzeria, Italian art museum in Redford Township dies at 80

The longtime owner of a Redford Township staple has passed away.

Silvio Luigi Barile Sr., an Italian immigrant whose family moved to America in 1954, died last week at the age of 80.

Silvio was born in Ausonia, Italy in 1938. After his family moved to the United States, Silvio used his longtime baking skills to open a pizzeria and bakery on Plymouth Road, between Inkster Road and Beech Daly Road in Redford Township.

Silvio was also a self-taught artist, creating large scale statues depicting Roman, Italian, and American history. He proudly shared the stories behind his art with university students, guided tour groups, fellow artists, and an amazing contingent of loyal customers spanning generations from Redford Township and the surrounding communities.

Silvio later opened his own "Italian American Historical Artistic Museum" in the same space.

Stevie Ansara, a native of Redford Township, recalled memories of Silvio's pizza and unique art garden.

"As kids, we used to ride our bikes to his spot to get slices of his unique pizza. Some of the best memories of our childhood happened in his garden. His handmade concrete sculptures celebrated Italian heritage, religion, American popular culture, and family. You could get lost staring at all of the details and weird ornate designs of his sculptures."

A funeral is being held for Silvio on Feb. 21. More info on arrangement can be found here.

